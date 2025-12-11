Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.67.

NYSE:PKG opened at $202.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $242.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,719,000 after purchasing an additional 353,095 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 56.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,412,000 after buying an additional 320,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 710.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,074,000 after buying an additional 293,959 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,312,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 457,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 196,279 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

