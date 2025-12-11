HighVista Strategies LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,757,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,789,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 32,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Richard M. Wright sold 49,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,183,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,992. This represents a 70.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLDX shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,446.88% and a negative return on equity of 33.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

