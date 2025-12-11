Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Richardson Electronics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $163.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,131.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $108,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 62,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,289.30. The trade was a 13.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Halverson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $47,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,528.85. The trade was a 22.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,389,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 838,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 89,603 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

