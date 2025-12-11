BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research downgraded shares of BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on BitFuFu from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FUFU

BitFuFu Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FUFU opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.32. BitFuFu has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. BitFuFu had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that BitFuFu will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in BitFuFu by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 247,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 83,984 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BitFuFu by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 245,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 47,987 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BitFuFu during the third quarter worth about $521,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BitFuFu by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 67,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in BitFuFu in the second quarter valued at $321,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BitFuFu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.