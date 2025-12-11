WHY (WHY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, WHY has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One WHY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WHY has a total market cap of $6.98 million and $266.05 thousand worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,187.61 or 0.99888391 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WHY Profile

WHY’s launch date was April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official Twitter account is @inwhywetrust. WHY’s official website is www.madphant.com.

WHY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000002 USD and is down -5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $243,942.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHY using one of the exchanges listed above.

