Comparing Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) & TH International (NASDAQ:THCH)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and TH International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 1 0 0 0 1.00 TH International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory -15.77% -63.75% -22.21% TH International -25.22% N/A -17.45%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and TH International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory $29.58 million 0.44 -$6.12 million ($0.61) -2.72 TH International $190.59 million 0.43 -$57.32 million ($1.52) -1.63

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TH International. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TH International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory beats TH International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

