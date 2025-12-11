aPriori (APR) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week

aPriori (APR) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. aPriori has a market cap of $22.26 million and $14.08 million worth of aPriori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aPriori has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aPriori token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About aPriori

aPriori’s launch date was October 8th, 2025. aPriori’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 tokens. aPriori’s official Twitter account is @apriori. The official website for aPriori is apr.io.

Buying and Selling aPriori

According to CryptoCompare, “aPriori (APR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. aPriori has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 185,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of aPriori is 0.1276375 USD and is down -14.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $14,683,385.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apr.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aPriori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aPriori should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aPriori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

