LimeWire Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.10 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LimeWire has traded 11% lower against the dollar. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and $1.40 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,893,049 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 439,893,049.61402554 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.03737209 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $1,350,087.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

