Comparing YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) & Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Laureate Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laureate Education and YogaWorks”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $1.57 billion 2.96 $296.47 million $1.37 22.97 YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Laureate Education and YogaWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 2 4 0 2.67 YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 0.00

Laureate Education presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.86%. Given Laureate Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education 12.86% 22.99% 11.78% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Laureate Education beats YogaWorks on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It also offers specialized courses for technical and vocational training; and senior high school. Its services are provides in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About YogaWorks

(Get Free Report)

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 5, 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.