Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $708,000 Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 111.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.63.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,000. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

