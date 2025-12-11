iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases New Shares in H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in H. B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,584,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 15.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 759,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,710,000 after buying an additional 103,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,469 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in H. B. Fuller by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 82,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 358.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 40,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. H. B. Fuller Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77.

H. B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of H. B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $413,038.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,165.58. This represents a 42.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Corkrean sold 14,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $857,728.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,700.26. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

