iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,305,499,000 after buying an additional 432,455 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,744,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total transaction of $15,404,628.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,511.88. The trade was a 48.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,070. This represents a 33.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,279 shares of company stock worth $39,114,595. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $188.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.17.

Read Our Latest Report on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Up 5.7%

STX stock opened at $298.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.96. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $301.47.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.