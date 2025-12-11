8,727 Shares in eBay Inc. $EBAY Acquired by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in eBay by 8.2% during the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 1,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in eBay by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in eBay by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,666 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $2,878,769.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,367.48. The trade was a 92.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,102 shares of company stock worth $4,777,385. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

