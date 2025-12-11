HighVista Strategies LLC Buys 87,160 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. $IMVT

HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,160 shares during the quarter. Immunovant comprises approximately 1.1% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HighVista Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Immunovant worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,936,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,551,000 after purchasing an additional 257,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 11.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 62,170 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 147.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 245,037 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Immunovant by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Stock Up 3.5%

IMVT opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.56. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $29.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88.

Insider Activity

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, Director Douglas J. Hughes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,764.52. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $47,955.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 200,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,490.42. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,847 shares of company stock worth $1,308,023. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

