RBF Capital LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares $LABU

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LABU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 21.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 1,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter.

LABU stock opened at $160.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average of $89.30. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $176.44.

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

