Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January $NJAN Stock Position Lifted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,709 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 5.82% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $17,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NJAN. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NJAN stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $327.46 million, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $51.52.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.