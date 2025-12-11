Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,214 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 367,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 53,037 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 107,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,240,000 after acquiring an additional 118,980 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 654,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 144,366 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 89,025 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

