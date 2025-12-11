NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,252 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $19,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.96 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.69 and a one year high of $60.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

