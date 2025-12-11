RBF Capital LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 PepGen, Inc. $PEPG

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of PepGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of PepGen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepGen in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PepGen in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepGen alerts:

PepGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.91. PepGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that PepGen, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEPG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PepGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on PepGen from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of PepGen from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PepGen from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEPG

Insider Transactions at PepGen

In related news, major shareholder Science Enterprises Plc Oxford acquired 200,000 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,955,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,857,241.60. The trade was a 4.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.