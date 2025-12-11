NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 65,712 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF $IBDR

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,712 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,088,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 391,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $6,055,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 122,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 36,197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $24.32.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

