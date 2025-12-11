HighVista Strategies LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the quarter. Nuvalent makes up about 1.4% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Nuvalent worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,490,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,708,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,878,000 after buying an additional 152,692 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,442,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,294,000 after buying an additional 157,809 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,239,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after buying an additional 103,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NUVL stock opened at $105.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.16. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.31. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Nuvalent from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

In other news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 7,084 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $781,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,650 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,988. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $639,814.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,377,194 shares in the company, valued at $150,623,707.78. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,044,433 shares of company stock worth $99,386,524. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

