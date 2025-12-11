NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $20.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,461 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,037.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,779 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,789.9% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,596,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,889,000 after buying an additional 1,540,850 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,465,000 after buying an additional 1,287,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,350,000 after buying an additional 898,067 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $254.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.31. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $256.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

