NewEdge Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF $SYFI

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,010 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 3.10% of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF worth $24,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYFI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 1,654.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,003,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,915,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,713,000 after acquiring an additional 379,233 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,656,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 259.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 302,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 218,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,256,000.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SYFI opened at $35.94 on Thursday. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Company Profile

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years.

