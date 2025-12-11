SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,738 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $109.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.32.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

