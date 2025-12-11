Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,220 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $21,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

