Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,169,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,337 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.11% of Expand Energy worth $1,423,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Expand Energy by 255.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $136.00 price objective on Expand Energy in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expand Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.32.

Expand Energy Price Performance

Shares of EXE stock opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.45. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $126.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

