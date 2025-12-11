NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 7,545 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,419,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,757,000 after purchasing an additional 920,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,240,000 after buying an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after buying an additional 2,556,163 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $2,330,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $149.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $160.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.35.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

