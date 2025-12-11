State Street Corp Acquires 533,946 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,573,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.38% of Marvell Technology worth $1,592,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 100.8% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 281.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 69.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 271,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.0%

MRVL stock opened at $92.47 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average of $77.92.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. This represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,709,226.33. The trade was a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

