NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 32,913 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 32,913 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,322,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,335,000 after purchasing an additional 180,761 shares during the period. Finally, Triglav Skladi D.O.O. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. now owns 27,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Loop Capital set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $221.42 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $360.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $13,356,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

