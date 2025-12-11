SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. SailPoint also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.080-0.09 EPS.

SailPoint Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SAIL opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85. SailPoint has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $281.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SailPoint in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on SailPoint from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Baird R W upgraded SailPoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SailPoint in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 175,425 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $3,933,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,200,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,430,905.36. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 84,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $1,898,951.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,336,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,967,199.76. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026,454 shares of company stock worth $23,056,195. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SailPoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SailPoint during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

SailPoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

