Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Begbies Traynor Group had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Up 0.5%

LON:BEG opened at GBX 109.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.12. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 90.23 and a 1-year high of GBX 128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.14 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 157 price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 153.50.

About Begbies Traynor Group

(Get Free Report)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.