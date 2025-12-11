Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.08. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 93.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 932,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 451,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 887.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 428,654 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $2,379,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 349,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Methode Electronics by 54.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 832,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 293,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.