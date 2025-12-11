Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded Swiss Re to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
