Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded Swiss Re to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

