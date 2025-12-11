Optima Health (LON:OPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Optima Health (LON:OPT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Optima Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPT opened at GBX 194.35 on Thursday. Optima Health has a 1 year low of GBX 139 and a 1 year high of GBX 233. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.54 million and a PE ratio of 64.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 205.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.03.

Optima Health Company Profile

Optima Health is the UK’s leading provider of technology enabled corporate health and wellbeing solutions in the occupational health sector.

Underpinned by a robust clinical governance framework, the Group leverages its proprietary technology and flexible delivery platform to foster healthy high performance within its clients’ workforces.

The Group offers a comprehensive range of flexible and progressive services from statutory driven workplace health surveillance medicals to proactive and preventive interventions, through to workplace health advice and attendance management assessments, and clinically effective rehabilitation programmes and pathways aimed at returning people to work.

