ON (NYSE:ONON) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ON from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on ON from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ON from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

ON Stock Up 2.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.16. ON has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 3,392.6% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 5,888.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

