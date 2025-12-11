International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.0176.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.4%

IFF opened at $65.43 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $88.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of -40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.77%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 896.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.