Brokerages Set Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Target Price at $93.90

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.20.

Several research analysts have commented on IR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE:IR opened at $80.98 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $119,090.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,896.39. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,913,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,920,000 after purchasing an additional 74,070 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 726,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,147,000 after purchasing an additional 91,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

