MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Trading Up 18% – Time to Buy?

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) shares were up 18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 and last traded at GBX 5.90. Approximately 13,093,463 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 412% from the average daily volume of 2,556,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.

MAST Energy Developments Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

Quantum Dara Energy PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.

Further Reading

