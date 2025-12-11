Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Up 11.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) were up 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,715,329 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 314,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Iconic Minerals Trading Up 15.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$23.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

