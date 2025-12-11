Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Shares Up 9.8% – Time to Buy?

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11 and last traded at GBX 10.98. 107,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 487,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.50.

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

