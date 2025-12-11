Plume (PLUME) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.56 Million

Plume (PLUME) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Plume has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Plume coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Plume has a market cap of $62.56 million and approximately $34.25 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,187.61 or 0.99888391 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Plume Coin Profile

Plume’s launch date was January 20th, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,135,813,492 coins. The official website for Plume is plume.org. Plume’s official message board is plume.org/blog. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork.

Plume Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,135,813,492 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.02009022 USD and is down -5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $36,167,885.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plume should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plume using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

