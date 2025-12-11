Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $181.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.3333.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Zacks Research cut Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Display Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,076,000 after purchasing an additional 460,792 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,407,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,333 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,258,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,371,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,480,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in Universal Display by 12.6% during the third quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 725,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,172,000 after purchasing an additional 81,132 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLED opened at $122.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.62. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $103.70 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $139.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.56 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 34.65%.Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.