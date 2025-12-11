Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $181.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.3333.
Several equities research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Zacks Research cut Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Universal Display Stock Performance
Shares of OLED opened at $122.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.62. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $103.70 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $139.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.56 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 34.65%.Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Universal Display Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
Further Reading
