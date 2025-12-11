My DeFi Pet (DPET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.28 Thousand

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 74.6% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $171.50 thousand and approximately $16.28 thousand worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001081 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,202,345 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

