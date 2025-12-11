Ardor Achieves Market Cap of $57.35 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $57.35 million and $5.78 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00014716 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000143 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00001846 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00003712 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00002422 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000078 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
