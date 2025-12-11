Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $2,535,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 709,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,434,000 after buying an additional 261,516 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $174,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays set a $132.00 target price on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.80. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.22 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 183.11% and a net margin of 10.89%.Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.28%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

