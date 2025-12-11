Natixis Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Natixis lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,102 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 53.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 949,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,564,000 after buying an additional 194,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,255,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $345.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.36.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE WST opened at $267.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $348.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.28.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $804.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

