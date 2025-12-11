Natixis Invests $3.67 Million in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Natixis purchased a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 44,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Scotiabank set a $105.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.47.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average is $89.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 63.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,659.58. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $495,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,253.50. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,179 shares of company stock worth $981,707. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.