State Street Corp Purchases 8,735 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

State Street Corp raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,982,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,062,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 128.8% in the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 2,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.8% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.81, for a total transaction of $14,128,119.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,929,232.22. This trade represents a 11.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1,009.43.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $994.17 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,169.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $954.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $997.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 9.75%.The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

