Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 267,900 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,310,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,722,000 after purchasing an additional 55,839 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 416,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 37.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,180,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after buying an additional 594,674 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CGAU. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $395.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.74 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

