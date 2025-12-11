Celestica, Inc. $CLS Holdings Decreased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,020 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 20.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,020. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLS opened at $349.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.29 and its 200-day moving average is $224.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.83. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $363.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

